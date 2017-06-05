Arda Turan agrees summer move to Arsenal

Barcelona attacker Arda Turan has agreed personal terms with Arsenal ahead of a summer swoop to the north London side.

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, as quoted by Metro, the Gunners have agreed terms with the Turkey international, however – they have yet to settle on a transfer fee with the Spanish giants, who are looking for £26m.

The 30-year-old moved to Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid in 2015 but has found himself limited in the last 12 months, appearing in just 14 games for Ernesto Valverde’s side last term.

It is understood that, Barca are keen to offload the attacking midfielder as soon as possible ahead of this summer and want to complete a deal in order to fund their own transfers.

The newspaper adds that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is trying to reduce that valuation and is hopeful of securing Turan’s signature due to Barca’s desire for a quick sale.

Arsenal are also said to be on the lookout for a couple of new signings this summer as Wenger looks to revamp a team capable of winning the Premier League title next season.