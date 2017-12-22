Arsenal consider £35m Daniele Rugani bid

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a £35.4m January swoop for Daniele Rugani from Juventus.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is keen to strengthen his defence at the start of 2018, having seen his side concede a number of goals in the top seven top-flight so far this season.

According to the Italian outlet Il Posticipo, the Gunners have identified Rugani as a January target to bolster their defensive options, with the 23-year-old defender yet to nail down a regular first-team place at Turin.

The Italy international has started just 10 of the club’s Serie A appearances so far this term and could be open to a January move in search of more regular football.

The north Londoners are thought to be amongst the front-runners for the highly-rated centre-back, although they could face stiff competition from the Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Rugani joined Juve in 2012, and has since gone on to make 54 appearances for the club in all competitions.