Arsenal fans want Mbappe at the Emirates

Arsenal fans have expressed their desperation to snap up Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe following his amazing goalscoring display against Manchester City.

The Frenchman scored his 12th goal of this season for the the Ligue 1 outfit in a dramatic last-16 Champions League first leg away at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted earlier in the season that he was considering a move for the 18-year-old starlet.

Mbappe’s early signs indicate that he has a bright future. Following his display against the Sky Blues, Gunners fans want Wenger to get a deal done.

Although, few are not very positive..!

Buzzing to watch a wenger press conference in 2020 when Mbappe Signs for Man City and wenger says he nearly sign him #WengerStyle #Afc — Louis King (@Louisking1) February 21, 2017

Dear Mbappe,

Please come to #AFC and follow @ThierryHenry‘s footsteps, you have all the attributes to be an Arsenal Legend. pic.twitter.com/w4jlQb8ELu — Khaled Ali (@Luka93_) February 21, 2017

@Arsenal you have to sign Mbappe from Monaco. He is a perfect arsenal fit. #afc — Scott Harvey (@MR_Scott_Harvey) February 21, 2017

Bernardo Silva, what a player! Monaco have some amazing talent! We should be snapping up Mandy, Bakayoko and Mbappe, but we won’t! ???? #AFC — Chris J aka C Tex (@DJ_CTex23) February 21, 2017

Everything about Mbappe is Thierry Henry, even that celebration. Needed at Arsenal #AFC — MrSnrub (@MisterSnrubs) February 21, 2017

I have a new favorite french player. #Mbappe . Classy thus far – Would be perfect for #Afc. — Obbie Banda (@thezedsportsguy) February 21, 2017

Zero chance we sign Mbappè. #afc — DC (@GrailOfFutbol) February 21, 2017

jardim and Mbappe for the gunners next season #afc

dreams are valid — zubeir (@Zubeirbg) February 21, 2017