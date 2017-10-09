Arsenal lining up move for Everton’s Ademola Lookman?

Arsenal have emerged as rumoured suitors for Everton forward Ademola Lookman and could make a move this January.

The 19-year-old winger, who impressed in the second half of 2016-17 after joining from Charlton Athletic, has scored on his first top-flight game in the dramatic 4-0 win over Manchester City.

The Sun reports, however, the England Under-21s international is tempted to leave Goodison Park and return back to the north London outfit after being used sparingly this season.

The Gunners are said to have been tipped off that the teenager wants out, with manager Arsene Wenger looking for some additional pace out wide.

Lookman, who was linked with a move away to the Emirates Stadium last year, is understood to be valued at £15million.