Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger signs new two-year contract

The FA Cup Champions Arsenal have confirmed that manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract with the north Londoners.

At 67, Wenger’s future at the Emirates Stadium has been the subject of constant speculation over the last couple of months, with a large number club’s supporters forcing the Frenchman out of the Gunners during the 2016-17 campaign.

Arsenal finish 5th in the Premier League last season as they missed out for the Champions League this season for the first time under the French boss, but the manager did deliver the FA Cup victory with a 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend.

“I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful,” the 67-year-old told the club’s official website.

“We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season. I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan [Kroenke] in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

Wenger has won three English Premier League titles since joining the Gunners in 1996.