Bale absence could dash Wales’ World Cup dream

Wales head into their final two World Cup qualifiers aiming to secure one of eight European play-off spots for the tournament in Russia.

Chris Coleman’s side visit Georgia on Friday, before hosting Republic of Ireland on Monday, knowing that two victories may still not be enough to reach the play-offs.

Wales currently have the worst record of the nine second-placed teams in the European groups, but six points could be enough to fire them off the foot of the standings.

Gareth Bale's absence through injury is a major blow to Wales.

The home side are yet to win in Group D, but did manage to draw 1-1 in Cardiff earlier in the campaign. A repeat of that scoreline on Friday is priced at 5/1.

With Real Madrid star Bale on the sidelines, even more responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Aaron Ramsey.

The Arsenal midfielder scored in Wales' last international.

Georgia have failed to score just once in this group and their last six qualifying games has seen both teams hit the back of the net. With Wales desperately needing the three points.

Another reason to be optimistic about Wales’ hopes of success in Georgia is the emergence of teenager Ben Woodburn.

The Liverpool forward made a dramatic start to his international career last month, scoring on his debut as a second-half substitute against Austria and then setting up the opening goal in a 2-0 win in Moldova three days later.

The 17-year-old

Valeri Kazaishvili looks likely to be Georgia's best hope of success. He's bagged three goals during the campaign.

He was a handful during the first game in Cardiff and has scored in home games against both Ireland and Moldova.

A victory on Friday would set Wales up nicely for Monday's clash with the Irish.