Barcelona monitoring Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez

Barcelona have emerged as rumoured suitors for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez.

The France international came through the youth system at Atletico, has made 32 appearances for the Spanish giants this season.

The 22-year-old is currently under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until the summer of 2022, but according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Barcelona are determined of turning the Frenchman’s head with an offer at the end of the season.

The defender, who can operate at left-back and in the centre of defence, has made 20 of Atletico’s 29 La Liga appearances this term.