Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets signs new contract until 2023

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has committed his long-term future to the Catalans after signing a new two-year contract that promises to keep him at Camp Nou until 2023.

The Spain international has extended his deal by a further two years, whilst increasing his buyout clause from £178m to £445m.

Busquets, 30, is the latest player to commit his future to the La Liga champions, following the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Sergi Roberto, Marc Andre-ter Stegen and Samuel Umtiti.

The new contract for Busquets could keep him at Barca until he retires, as he will be aged 35.

The Premier League champions Manchester City were recently linked with the Spaniard, who has racked up 450 appearances for Barcelona.