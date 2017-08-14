Can Harry Kane Fire Tottenham To The Premier League Title?

For Tottenham Hotspur, the goal is simple: win the Premier League title. The north London outfit have been there or thereabouts in each of the last two seasons but Spurs have failed to get over the finishing line – that cannot continue to happen. If Mauricio Pochettino’s men fall short again, the likes of Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and fan favourite Harry Kane could leave Tottenham in the not so distant future.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Kane is one of the best strikers in world football. Previously labelled as a ‘one-season wonder’, the Spurs man has defied the odds in recent years to hold his own in England’s top flight; winning the Golden Boot award in each of the last two years. According to the Premier League website, Kane has notched 75 goals in just 102 appearances since the start of the 2014/15 season and he will lead the line again this campaign.

Harry Kane turns 24 today… He’s scored 75 goals in the last three Premier League seasons, more than any other player. Goal machine. pic.twitter.com/KTdRuIVSJ8 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) July 28, 2017

If truth be told, Spurs may be a couple of players short. With Kyle Walker departing this summer, Pochettino’s reliable defensive unit has been breached although Kieran Trippier – out injured for the first few weeks of the new campaign – is more than capable of stepping up to the plate. He isn’t as solid as Walker going forward but defensively, the England star is worth his weight in gold.

Strength in depth is an absolute must in order to win the English title and Tottenham are lacking quality in key areas. If Kane was to suffer a serious injury, Spurs would struggle in attack. Vincent Janssen has failed to make a positive impression since moving to White Hart Lane last summer and Pochettino will be desperate to add another talented striker to the squad before the window slams shut at the start of September.

As good as Kane is, he can’t do it all on his own. The likes of Alli and Son Heung-Min chipped in with a few goals here and there last term but Kane is Tottenham’s main man. Even for England, the 24-year-old has made great strides; the Spurs star scored a last gasp equaliser against Scotland in June to preserve England’s unbeaten record in the qualifying group stages ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Time is running out but Pochettino still has a few weeks to make some signings. At the time of writing, Tottenham are valued at 9/1 in football betting markets for the Premier League title and Kane can certainly keep Spurs in the mix. The England man ended last season in blistering form and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him hit the ground running this campaign – especially after a fresh summer.

Tottenham aren’t a one-man show but Harry Kane’s form is crucial to their title hopes. Spurs have shown that they can win without the two-time Golden Boot winner but Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t trust Vincent Janssen to lead the line on a regular basis. The Wembley Stadium factor could hinder Spurs this season but if anyone is capable of adjusting to life at the home of English football, it is Kane.