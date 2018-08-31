Caoimhin Kelleher signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new contract with the Reds.

The 19-year-old stopper remains without a first-team appearance for the Merseyside giants, but the teenager played an active role with the senior squad during pre-season.

The Republic of Ireland youth international impressed the club’s management over the course of pre-season and is now considered as the Reds’ third choice keeper behind Alisson and Simon Mignolet.

The youngster told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to sign a long deal with the club. I’m really enjoying my football here so I was happy to sign. Once the deal came in and I was happy, it was an easy decision really.

“I’ve been doing the same things but getting better every day. Training at Melwood, you improve much more. Alisson and Simon [Mignolet] and Kamil [Grabara] are here and we train to the highest level every day.”

Kelleher currently sits as a third choice keeper due to the departure of Loris Karius and Danny Ward.