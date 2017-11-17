Chelsea attacker wanted by AC Milan

AC Milan are reportedly planning a January move for Chelsea attacker Willian.

The mega-rich Serie A outfit have endured a disappointing start to the season, sitting 7th in the league table having lost five of their opening 12 games.

Milan head-coach Vincenzo Montella is understood to be close to the sack at the San Siro, but that has not restricted Rossoneri from planning their January transfer business.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian giants have identified Willian from Chelsea as a possible target when the transfer window reopens in January, with the Blues are also considering offloading the 29-year-old midfielder.

The Brazil international has started just six league appearances so far this season and is reportedly offload by the west Londoners, with the Premier League champions looking to raise funds for Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

A number of Chinese Super League outfits, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest in the attacker, who joined the Blues in 2013 from Anzhi Makhachkala.