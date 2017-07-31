Chelsea fans desperate for Renato Sanches signing

Since the news came out from the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport that the Premier League champions Chelsea are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches this summer…

Fans around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on it. Have a look given below…!

I just hope that Sanches deal has an option to buy clause. That would be the future right there #CFC #Transfers — Thea (@theaalyanna7) July 30, 2017

I just hope Conte is able to convince Sanches…. The competition is as tough for Sanches at Chelsea as it's at Milan. #CFC — #FLEMZEEY CFC (@_flemzeey) July 28, 2017

So Renato Sanches. In place of Matic. An upgrade without a doubt. #CFC — 👑rayнan👑 (@TheLoyalBlooRay) July 30, 2017

If @ChelseaFC get Renato Sanches and possibly either Alex Sandro or Ox, I'll be fully content with the summer. #CFC #PL — Thomas (@tj_wheaton) July 30, 2017

I would love Renato Sanches at Chelsea but what's the point of nurturing his skills & talent and then donating him back to Bayern? #CFC — SKCFC (@ShauryaCFC) July 30, 2017

Chelsea fans are so dim. Renato Sanches on loan doesn't mean we're a small club or we're developing him. It means squad depth for UCL #CFC — King Didier (@TheKingOfMunich) July 30, 2017