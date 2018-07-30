Chelsea in talks with Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic.

According to The Mirror, Abramovich has reportedly taken matters into his own hands by beginning talks to sign 19-year-old attacker.

The west London outfit are supposedly desperate sign at least one more attacking player to their ranks before the summer transfer window shuts down, having so far added just Jorginho from Napoli.

Pulisic, 19, who has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in the past, is said to be a £65m target for the Blues as they look to bolster a squad capable of challenging for the title once again.

The report goes on to claim that Liverpool and Chelsea both may now go head to head for the American’s signature after some impressive displays on Dortmund’s tour of the USA.