Chelsea keen on Burnley striker Ashley Barnes

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Ashley Barnes from Burnley, according to Sky Sports News.

The defending Premier League champions are believed to be in the January transfer market for the 28-year-old forward and have been linked with the likes of Peter Crouch and Andy Carroll.

However, West Ham United forward Carroll seems to be injured and Stoke City’s Crouch only penned a new deal at the end of last year, prompting the Blues to look elsewhere.

The report claims, Barnes is the latest player on the radar of the west London outfit.

The striker has featured 23 of Burnley’s 24 games so far this season but has just scored four goals till date.