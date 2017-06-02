Chelsea keen on Corentin Tolisso?

Chelsea have reportedly expressed interest in signing Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer.

The Blues head coach Antonio Conte is allegedly in the transfer market to look out for central midfielder, with Nemanja Matic said to be a target of Premier League rivals Manchester United.

It has been suggested that the Italian boss is a fan of Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti but according to French outlet L’Equipe, Tolisso is also in his target list.

Tolisso, 22, who has become a pivotal member of the Ligue 1 club, has scored 14 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

The Frenchman hinted last month that he could leave the Parc Olympique Lyonnais this summer in order to play Champions League football.