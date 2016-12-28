Chelsea Keen on Serie A ace

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a £40m swoop for Radja Nainggolan of Roma, According to The Sun.

The 28-year-old midfielder is being lined up as a replacement for Oscar who left the Blues for China.

Nainggolan has been in stunning form for the Giallorossi but the Italian side are unable to compete with the personal terms on offer from the west Londoners.

Roma’s Radja Nainggolan is closing in finally moving to the Premier League https://t.co/6MtVP8xQhX pic.twitter.com/mrhnQEIklT — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 27, 2016

The Belgian international is in his eighth season, playing in the Serie A after a four year spell with Cagliari.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is determined to ensure that there is no doubt in club’s bid to regain the Premier League title.

Nainggolan is currently under contract until 2020 a bid in the region of £40m could be tempting.