Chelsea lead race for Russian playmaker Aleksandr Golovin

Chelsea have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign CSKA Moscow and Russian playmaker Aleksandr Golovin, according to a report.

The Blues are all set to complete a deal to sign the Russia international, who is considered as one of the hottest properties on the transfer market.

The World Cup star, who helped his national side to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, is thought to be available for around £25m.

The report adds that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keen on a swoop to sign the 22-year-old midfielder this summer despite interest from Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal.

He won the Russian Premier League in 2015-16 and has made 23 appearances in the Champions League and the Europa League over the past four seasons.

Golovin has scored 13 goals in 113 appearances in all competitions at CSKA Moscow.