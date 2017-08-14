Report: Chelsea put £109m price tag on Barcelona target Eden Hazard

Chelsea have set a £109million asking price for the Belgian attacker Eden Hazard, according to the Daily Star.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a shock move to Barcelona in recent weeks, with the Catalan giants lost Neymar this month when the Brazilian ace sealed a world-record £200m switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been reported that the Blaugrana want to reinvest that money on a new marquee signing and Hazard is thought to be one of their prime targets.

The report suggests, the Premier League champions have slapped a fee of £109million price tag on the Belgium international but could be tempted to reduce the demand if the Spanish outfit put Sergi Roberto into the deal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele are also thought to be on Barca’s radar.