City and Reds lock horns to sign Nice midfielder

Manchester City and Liverpool appear set to battle it out for the signature of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old, who was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona during the summer transfer window, but the move failed to materialise at the final stage, with Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere claiming that the Catalans pulled out of the deal.

Seri has made 17 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, but it is understood that the Ivory Coast international will once again push for a move away when the transfer window reopens in January.

The report suggests, Premier League duo City and Liverpool are both keeping a close eye on Seri’s developments, with both sides watched the playmaker in action on a number of occasions during the current season.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are also said to be interested in Seri’s services, who scored seven times in 39 appearances last season.