Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys Christmas break

The Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is currently away for Christmas break on his private jet in style after a stellar 2016 year.

The Portuguese forward is folding up a unforgettable 2016 in fashion, having some quality time with his son on his private jet.

“Spending time with my love,” the 31-year-old posted on Instagram with an image of him and junior Cristiano.

Spending time with my love 😍 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:01am PST

Ronaldo scored hat-trick in the Club’s World Cup final win over Kashima Antlers on Sunday with a exotic dinner in the Spanish capital with his new girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Los Blancos came from behind to beat the Japanese outfit 4-2 with wrapping up their extended Christmas break.

The La Liga leaders won’t be playing again until January 7 against Granada, leaving plenty of time with their loved ones.

