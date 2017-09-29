David Silva on Milan giants radar

Both Italian clubs, Inter and AC are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder David Silva, according to Spanish publication AS.

The report suggest that contract negotiations between City and Silva have been failed to reach an agreement and it’s expected to collapse entirely.

The Spain international joined City from Valencia for £28m in 2010. His current contract at the Etihad expires in 2019, and he is expecting an improved deal.

It has been reported that both Milan-based sides have registered an interest in the 31-year-old, who has managed six assists for the club so this season.

The Premier League giants are understood to be unwilling to negotiate a deal for the attacking-midfielder, who remains a key asset to Guardiola’s plans, as he continues to be a regular starter at the club.