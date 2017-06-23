Done Deal: Mohamed Salah joins Liverpool from Roma

Liverpool have announced the signing of Roma midfielder Mohamed Salah on a five-year deal.

The Egypt international was said to be a Reds target while he was at Basel before he signed for Chelsea for £11m in 2014.

However, the 25-year-old only made six appearances for the Blues before being shipped out on loan to Serie A outfit Fiorentina and Roma, joining the Giallorossi in 2016.

Salah told the club’s official website: “I’m very excited to be here. I’m very happy. I will give 100 per cent and give everything for the club. I really want to win something for this club.

“We have a great team and very good players. I was watching the games last year and everyone was giving 100 percent to win something. Everyone can see the coach gives everything. I hope to see that together we can give everything to win something for the club, for the supporters and for us.”

The midfielder will compete for a first-team place at Anfield alongside Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

Salah, who will officially join Jurgen Klopp’s side on July 1 – has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 31 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.