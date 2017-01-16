Edinson Cavani wants to sign new PSG contract

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has insisted that he is keen to put a pen on paper for fresh new terms with the Ligue 1 Champions.

The 29-year-old forward, who has scored 24 goals in 25 matches so far this season, is likely to sign a new contract which will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2020.

“My stats are good,” the Uruguay international told Telefoot as quoted by The Sun. “But this is not what concerns me most. What interests me is that PSG can win and be champions.

“I want to stay in Paris. I am doing very well here and I love this city so I think all conditions will be there to extend. I had a meeting with the president and I hope that it will happen.”

The former Napoli striker’s current contract at the French capital expires in 2018 and Premier League giants with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea were hoping to secure his services.

Cavani has been heavily linked with a number of European clubs, with reports claiming that Manchester United could be considering a summer swoop for the Europe’s top scorer.