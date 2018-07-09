The estimated cost of England winning the 2018 World Cup is £144,595

Without a doubt, the pinnacle of every professional footballer’s career is winning the World Cup. It is the biggest sporting event in the world with nations from every region (Africa, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and Europe) participating and billions of people watching. However, it’s not all glitz and glamour and someone has to foot the bill.

Rydoo have estimated the cost of England winning the 2018 World Cup at £144,995 – this is only the cost of flying the team there and putting them up.