Everton keeping tabs on Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski, report Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old joined Rosanero on a four-year contract from Inter Zapresic last summer, has scored nine goals, provided three assists in his opening 25 Serie A appearances this season.

The report claims, Everton manager Ronald Koeman has sent their scouts to watch the Macedonian forward in recent weeks as the Toffees are preparing for the departure of Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window.

Nestorovski has also scored thrice in 11 appearances for the Macedonian national team.

The Merseyside outfit are currently occupy seventh position in the Premier League table – four points clear of eighth-place West Bromwich Albion.