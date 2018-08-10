Federico Fernandez joins Newcastle United

Newcastle United have secured the services of Federico Fernandez on a two-year deal from Swansea City, which will keep him at St James’ Park until 2020.

The Argentina international joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee following The Swans’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old defender has previously worked with Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez at Napoli before arriving to the Liberty Stadium, where he racked up more than 100 Premier League appearances.

“It was a long day but I’m really happy to be here,” the centre-back told the club’s official website.

“It’s a new challenge in my life and I’m very excited to meet all the players and staff here.”

Benitez added: “I know Federico well from our time together at Napoli and it was an easy decision to bring him here. He is experienced, a very good professional and he will add competition in defence.”

Fernandez becomes Magpies’ 7th signing of the summer and could make his debut against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.