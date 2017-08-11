Hammers fans react after the club’s new third kit leaked online

West Ham United fans have their say on Twitter after they see the club’s new third kit was leaked online.

The Hammers revealed a first ever black away kit earlier this summer which supporters generally liked the colours and design.

West Ham’s Third kit leaked online pic.twitter.com/yTAEFLFAw8 — Football Extras (@FootballExtras) August 11, 2017

And now it seems that the club’s third shirt has been leaked online. The response from fans has been positive.

Here’s what West Ham supporters tweeted about the new third kit.

That badge is — Andrew Taylor (@4ndrewT4ylor) August 10, 2017

That is peng — Fergus⚒ (@Fergus_WHU) August 10, 2017

Think that’s really nice — Daniel Bartlett (@DanBartlett83) August 10, 2017

Beautiful — Adam (@englishiron) August 10, 2017

stunning kit honestly, badge is fabulous — Filip (@Its_zaxxxppe) August 10, 2017

That third kit is unreal! https://t.co/35e1Sh1Lnx — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) August 10, 2017

Better view of West ham’s third kit. Apparently on sale in Singapore. In love pic.twitter.com/ycT7xd73MU — Infinite West Ham (@InfiniteWestHam) August 10, 2017

Love this…..guess who’s birthday is coming up….better get in the wifes good book. — JoeyHammer5 (@JoeyHammer5) August 10, 2017

Would be good with claret shorts and socks — Jamie (@jamiesandison1) August 10, 2017

I might just be able to bring myself to part with 50 notes for that. Never spent that on a nylon shirt before. — trevp (@trevorpearce) August 10, 2017

Can we unleak it please? Then close the door. Lock the door. Melt the key down. Pour the molten key down the deepest hole we can find. — Chris Burrell (@deanashtonsfoot) August 10, 2017