West Ham considering January move for Hartlepool’s Connor Simpson

West Ham United are reportedly interested in singing Hartlepool United forward Connor Simpson, according to The Sun.

The Hammers are keen on signing £60,000 rated striker from League Two outfit.

The 17-year-old, who come up through the ranks with Hartlepool, has already made the waves after making his senior debut in April this year.

The teenager has scored once in three matches for the Pools this season, and unsurprisingly attracting interest from English clubs.

The report claims that the Hammers are now weighing up a move for Simpson, with the striker ironically compared to Andy Carroll.

It’s suggested that Simpson could cost the east London outfit just £60,000.

With West Ham United now hoping to secure a deal, the Premier League outfit may bring in Simpson to London Stadium in the midseason.