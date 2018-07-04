How To Stay Safe In Russia during the World Cup 2018

Are you headed to Russia this summer? With the biggest sporting event in history finally upon us once again, thousands of football fans have made (or plan to make) the lengthy journey from the UK and beyond, all the way to Russia to witness the delights of 32 teams from across the globe, including defending champions Germany and in their debut World Cup tournaments, the nations of Iceland and Panama. Although Russia has plenty on offer for tourists including food, architecture and a rich history, it’s also a vastly different country from the UK, with different rules, attitudes and laws. To make sure you stay on the right side of the locals this summer, be sure to take a look at this handy guide, and make the most of your trip to the biggest country in the world.

In the wake of security worries and poor press regarding xenophobia and hooliganism, a FIFA spokesperson said “As far as security for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is concerned, FIFA has complete trust in the security arrangements and comprehensive security concept developed by the Russian authorities and the Local Organising Committee. As demonstrated during the FIFA Confederations Cup last year, Russia’s already high-security standards have been adapted to meet the specific needs of such major sporting events.”

Although almost all of the nation will be open to tourists, especially with the increased income that the World Cup will bring, there are still a few places that the UK government recommend foreigners avoid due to the high possibility of crime, and uncertainty between international relations

Stay clear of borders within 10km of Georgia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Make no attempts to travel to Chechnya, Ingushetia and Dagestan and the districts of Budyonnovsky, Levokumsky, Neftekumsky, Stepnovsky and Kursky in Stavropol Krai

Avoid all except essential travel within 10km of the border of Kharkiv Oblast

Avoid all except essential travel to North Ossetia, Karachai-Cherkessia and Kabardino-Balkaria (including the Elbrus area).

