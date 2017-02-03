Inter consider summer move for City’s Sergio Aguero?

Inter Milan are reportedly considering an end-of-season bid for Manchester City sensation Sergio Aguero.

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Serie A giants are said to be monitoring Aguero’s situation closely and confident to lure the 28-year-old Argentine to the San Siro as part of a summer spending spree.

The striker was on the bench for City’s 4-0 win over West Ham earlier this week, with manager Pep Guardiola preferred Gabriel Jesus in his place.

The report claims that Jesus could be use in more games as of next season, leaving Aguero struggling for first-team football at Manchester.

Aguero has scored 113 goals in 164 appearances for the Sky Blues since joining the club from Atletico Madrid 2011.