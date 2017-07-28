James Collins on Everton radar?

Everton are ready to pounce for the West Ham United centre-back James Collins by making an audacious bid this summer.

The 33-year-old, who is currently in his second spell with the Hammers, having rejoined the East London outfit from Aston Villa in 2012.

The Wales international has made only 22 Premier League starts last season, and will be running out of his contract at the London Stadium next summer, and it is understood that talks over a deal extension are yet to begin.

According to The Sun, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman wants cover at the defence area after learning Ramiro Funes Mori requires further knee surgery, and Collins appears to be the perfect player to boost the Dutchman’s squad.

The veteran defender is said to be valued at £2m and has previously been linked with Crystal Palace and Stoke City.