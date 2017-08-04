Kelechi Iheanacho joins Leicester City on a five year deal

Leicester City have announced the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City on a five-year deal.

Following Pep Guardiola’s arrival, the Nigeria international had fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero preferred to him.

Iheanacho, 20, has now completed a permanent move to the King Power Stadium, although the Citizens do have a buy-back clause in the contract for £50 million.

#lcfc has completed the signing of striker @kelechi72 from Manchester City! 🙌 #WelcomeKelechi A post shared by Leicester City (@lcfc) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

“It feels good and I’m happy to be part of this team. I know the ambition of the team and speaking with the manager, he let me know what I need to do – to help the team achieve what they want. I was convinced and I’m happy to be here,” the forward told the club’s official website.

“I was happy speaking with the manager, knowing what the team wants. It gives me more confidence that I will fit in this team and hopefully I’ll achieve a lot.”

Iheanacho will wear the number 8 shirt for the Foxes, and could make his debut in the opening match of the 2017/18 season when Leicester take on Arsenal.