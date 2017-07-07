Leicester City sign Vicente Iborra from Sevilla

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old winger joins the Foxes for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £12 million, and become the club’s second major signing of the summer.

‘Ibo’ has penned a four-year deal at King Power Stadium and becomes #lcfc’s second signing of the summer! #WelcomeIborra pic.twitter.com/4UrSuHg0VA — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 6, 2017

The midfielder has impressed in the centre of the pitch at the Spanish outfit, scoring 30 goals in 169 appearances across all competitions.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare told the club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted that Vicente has joined us.

“He’s player with such a good pedigree from his time in Spain with Sevilla and he adds some really strong competition to our squad.”

Iborra won the Europa League thrice with Sevilla and racked up 169 appearances after joining the club from Levante in 2013.