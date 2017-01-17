Liverpool confident to secure all three points

The Merseyside outfit Liverpool are all set to host cellar-dwelling club Swansea City at the Anfield on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the 22nd week of the 2016-2017 Premier League season.

The Reds has been struggling for a win at the moment with two consecutive winless games. As a result they have been slipped one spot down to third place in the league table.

In their last 20 home games, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won 60%, lost 5% and drawn 35%.

Meanwhile, Swansea City have lost their 5th game in their last six outings after they defeated by Arsenal, 0-4, at their home turf in the Liberty Stadium last Saturday.

The Swans are currently at the bottom of the 20-team English top flight. They are sharing points with Sunderland with a lesser goal differential.

In their last 20 away games, Swansea have won 25%, lost 60% and drawn 15%.

Liverpool will be hoping for a more productive weekend as they get back to winning ways after 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Swans are having a poor form this season although, with that in mind, various bookmakers has to go with a Liverpool win as its prediction.

Liverpool expected lineup: Mignolet, Milner, Klavan, Lovren, Alex-Arnold, Can, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Lallana, Firmino, Origi.

Swansea City expected lineup: Fabianski, Kingsley, Mawson, Naughton, Fernandez, Routledge, Sigurdsson, Ki Sung-yueng, Dyer, Cork, Llorente.