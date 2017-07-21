Liverpool eyeing up audacious bid for Naby Keita

Liverpool are ready to launch a whopping £70m bid for Naby Keita this summer as they keen to land the midfielder from RB Leipzig, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Merseyside outfit are ready to make a return with an improved bid for the Guinea international after having had a £66m bid rejected earlier this week.

The report claims, the Reds are hopeful on their next bid to sign the 22-year-old midfielder next week as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the coming season.

It is understood that, Keita has a buyout clause of £50 million but that does not come into effect until 2018 summer.

The Reds are said to be on the lookout for a number of new players as Klopp prepares for his second season in charge at the Anfield.

Liverpool have so far confirmed a deal to sign Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah this summer as they prepare for a return to the Champions League next season.