Liverpool fans gutted as Suarez commits to Barcelona

December 16, 2016 Barcelona, Football Fans, La Liga, Liverpool, Premier League, Uruguay 0

Liverpool supporters were disappointed when their former star Luis Suarez committed his long-term future to the Spanish champions Barcelona.

The Uruguayan joined the Catalans in the summer of 2014, but some Liverpool fans still held hope that he would one day return to the Anfield and wear the red shirt again.

It seems, now fans have accepted that the 29-year-old is highly unlikely to make a return to the Anfield again, although some are emotional about it.

Suarez has scored 69 Premier League goals in three-and-a-half years during his time at the Merseyside outfit.

Here are the reactions…!

Copyright © 2011-2016 Football Extras