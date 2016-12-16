Liverpool fans gutted as Suarez commits to Barcelona

Liverpool supporters were disappointed when their former star Luis Suarez committed his long-term future to the Spanish champions Barcelona.

The Uruguayan joined the Catalans in the summer of 2014, but some Liverpool fans still held hope that he would one day return to the Anfield and wear the red shirt again.

It seems, now fans have accepted that the 29-year-old is highly unlikely to make a return to the Anfield again, although some are emotional about it.

Suarez has scored 69 Premier League goals in three-and-a-half years during his time at the Merseyside outfit.

Here are the reactions…!

Some things are just not meant to happen. I still dream of a #Suarez and #Torres partnership at #LFC 💥💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vfwkV5wgQN — Nana_Asibey (@Mungo_Pak) December 15, 2016

Why couldn’t suarez turn round and say ive won everything at barca im going back Liverpool and winning them the title come on sonnnn — George (@GeorgeD_98) December 15, 2016

Only 5 more years until we can pick up our @LuisSuarez9 on a free and take him home to Anfield, where he belongs. #LFC #Suarez #Contract — Joe Powlesland (@Joepow26) December 15, 2016

*wipes away tears realising Suarez won’t ever come back to #LFC* https://t.co/pjfkzjRvyi — Cameron (@CJShaffner) December 15, 2016