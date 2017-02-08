Liverpool to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race in order to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is contracted to the Bundesliga giants until 2020.

The 27-year-old has recently hinted that he could leave the Westfalenstadion at the end of this campaign, alerting a couple of Europe’s top clubs.

The Gabon international is reportedly among the prime transfer targets for Manchester City and Real Madrid. He scored 101 goals in 167 appearances since joining the German outfit in 2013.

However, The Sun suggested that the Merseyside outfit have made their interest, with manager Jurgen Klopp having previously worked with the sought-after front man at Westfalenstadion three-and-a-half years ago.

The report adds that the German boss will help fund the move by selling Daniel Sturridge to West Ham United this summer.