Mamadou Sakho joins Crystal Palace on loan

February 1, 2017 Crystal Palace, France, Liverpool, Premier League 0

Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho has finally completed his loan move to Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old defender had been widely tipped to leave the Merseyside outfit during the January transfer window after been frozen out by manager Jurgen Klopp for disciplinary reasons.

With the likes of Southampton, Swansea, Sevilla FC and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with the Frenchman, but the Eagles emerged as the only club for his signature during the deadline day.

The Reds are understood to have favoured a permanent move for France international, but have settled for around £2m fee from the Premier League strugglers.

Sakho is expected to make his Palace debut against Sunderland on Saturday.

