Mamadou Sakho joins Crystal Palace on loan

Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho has finally completed his loan move to Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old defender had been widely tipped to leave the Merseyside outfit during the January transfer window after been frozen out by manager Jurgen Klopp for disciplinary reasons.

BREAKING: #CPFC are pleased to announce the signing of @mamadousakho on loan from @LFC until the end of the season. #WelcomeMamadou 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/FSztfuCMQZ — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 1, 2017

With the likes of Southampton, Swansea, Sevilla FC and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with the Frenchman, but the Eagles emerged as the only club for his signature during the deadline day.

The Reds are understood to have favoured a permanent move for France international, but have settled for around £2m fee from the Premier League strugglers.

Sakho is expected to make his Palace debut against Sunderland on Saturday.