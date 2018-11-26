Man City to sign USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen

Manchester City have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen, according to The Sun.

The Premier League champions will be without the services of Claudio Bravo for the rest of the season, with the 35-year-old Chilean recovering from a ruptured Achilles.

Arijanet Muric is currently used as the back-up to Ederson, but it is understood that City manager Pep Guardiola wants to bring another stopper to the Etihad Stadium.

The report claims that the Citizens are eyeing a £5m move for Steffan, who has been scouted many times by the English champions.

Steffan, 23, who is a six-time USA international, began his professional career with the Bundesliga outfit Freiburg before returning to the States.

Steffen racked up 71 starts over the past two seasons for Columbus Crew.