Man United interested in signing Chelsea target Arthur Melo from Gremio

Manchester United are all set to rival defending Premier League champions Chelsea for Arthur Melo from Gremio, according to The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are interested in signing the 21-year-old midfielder, who is drawing attention from other top European sides as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in the Brazilian sensation.

The youngster, who has a small link with Chelsea after their former boss Luiz Felipe Scolari gave the playmaker his Gremio debut in 2016, having scored twice in 37 appearances across all competitions during his two seasons at the Brazilian outfit.

Melo earned his first call-up to the national squad earlier this month but the creative playmaker hasn’t made his debut for the Brazil.

The report adds, the Old Trafford outfit would have to pay big for Arthur’s signature, with competition from other European heavyweights – it’s unlikely to be a cheap deal.

United signed three players back in the summer following the addition of Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof.

The 20-time English champions are in 2nd place in the league table and a point ahead of Chelsea with 11 games to go.