Man United line up bid to sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin

Manchester United have emerged as rumoured suitors for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

In recent months, the Spain international has been linked with a move away from the north London outfit and Juventus are allegedly ready to make an official bid for the 22-year-old defender.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have already made contact with Bellerin’s camp and have requested to be aware should there be any developments.

The Spaniard still has five years left on his contract with the Gunners, but the north Londoners may listen to offers if any club is come up to meet their valuation.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a potential long-term option at right-back following Luke Shaw’s resurgence this term.

Right-back seems to be a priority in the summer as skipper Michael Carrick is retiring at the end of the season.