Man United to launch £60m for Eric Dier

Manchester United have reportedly interested in a £60m move for their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur winger Eric Dier this summer.

Earlier reports suggested that the Red Devils had made a £50m approach for the 23-year-old midfielder, who has established himself as a pivotal player for Spurs and country over the last couple of seasons.

However, the north Londoners are unwilling to entertain bids for the England international, but according to The Telegraph, Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is determined to go as high as £60 million in an effort to lure the defensive midfielder to Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions are currently adapting major changes to their squad ahead of next season, with Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku having already completed the move.

Dier is thought to be high on Jose Mourinho’s target list, with the player himself is understood to be open to make a move away from the White Hart lane, despite only signing a new five-year deal with Spurs in September.