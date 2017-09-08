Man United tracking Thomas Muller

Manchester United are closely monitoring Thomas Muller’s situation at Bayern Munich ahead of a possible move for the 27-year-old attacker.

The Germany international’s future has come under scrutiny in recent months following his dreadful goalscoring season since breaking into the first team at the Allianz Arena, scoring only five goals in 29 league appearances for the Bavarians.

According to the Tuttosport as quoted by MEN, the World Cup winner, who spent his entire career with the Bavarians – is currently unhappy with his performance under Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti and is considering to make a move away from the Bundesliga champions.

Muller was linked with the Premier League giants such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool during the recent summer transfer window, but Bayern didn’t consider any bids for the attacker.

The Red Devils have also held a long-standing interest in the German star, and reports suggest that United have reignited their pursuit.

However, the 20-time English champions will likely to face stiff competition from their league rivals and Serie A champions Juventus for the player’s signature should Bayern choose to sell.