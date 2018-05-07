Manchester City fans react as winners lift the trophy

Manchester City finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy after Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Huddersfield at Etihad Stadium.

City had a firm possession on the title by Christmas and were officially confirmed the Premier League champions after Manchester United lost to West Brom Albion.

This is the third time the Citizens have won the league, winning their first and second title in 2012, 2014 respectively.

Here’s how City fans reacted on Twitter…

