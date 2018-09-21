Manchester United lining up move for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have emerged as rumoured suitors for Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old winger, who can also deploy into defence, kept a clean sheet at defence in his team’s 3-0 Champions League win over AEK Athens on Wednesday evening.

It has been reported that The Red Devils sent scouts to watch the youngster in the Netherlands’ 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to France earlier this month ahead of a potential mid-season swoop in January.

The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are also keen on bringing the Dutchman, who has made eight appearances this term.

De Jong’s Ajax contract expires in 2022, scored eight times in the Eredivisie last term.