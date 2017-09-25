Mesut Ozil eyes Manchester United move

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is fed up with his life at the north London and is ready to make a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old is into the final 12-months of his current contract at the Emirates Stadium, and so far there is no sign of him extending his contract with the Gunners.

The Germany international is reported to be asking for £250,000-a-week to remain with the Gunners, which is unlikely to happen, hence the player could walk away for free in the summer.

The Mirror are now claiming that Ozil has no intention of signing a new contract with the club and is eyeing a move to league rivals Manchester United, where he could link up Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager certainly rates the midfielder highly and will be keen on wrapping up a deal, especially if Ozil is available on a free transfer at the end of the current season.