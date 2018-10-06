Miguel Almiron emerges as a January target for Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron.

The Gunners have been frequently linked with the 24-year-old playmaker, who has scored 12 times and registered 13 assists in 32 MLS appearances this season.

Atlanta’s campaign is still underway, but president Darren Eales has stated that the Paraguay international has already secured a transfer to a Premier League club.

Eales told FOX Deportes USA: “Almiron’s future is already decided and will go to England in the European winter market.”

Almiron could be brought in as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who is running out of contract at the end of the season.