Report: Newcastle United in talks to sign PSG midfielder

Newcastle United are lining up a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa.

The France international spent four years at St James’ Park between 2010 and 2014 under former manager Alan Pardew.

However, the 30-year-old midfielder ended up signing for Nice in 2015 via a loan spell at Hull City.

Ben Arfa impressed with the Eaglets and was rewarded with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, but has since fallen out of the first-team contention at the French capital.

According to Transfer Market Web, The Magpies are weighing up a January move Ben Arfa back to bring him back to Tyneside under Rafael Benitez for the second half of the season.

Newcastle United currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, 11 points behind the leaders Manchester City.