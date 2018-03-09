Newcastle United leading the race to sign Iker Casillas

Newcastle United are said to be the number one contenders to secure the services of Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas from FC Porto at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old stopper is expected to leave the Portuguese giants this summer and the Magpies are the hot favourites to sign him, according to Chronicle Live.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is keen to bring in reinforcements ahead of next season, having signed Sparta Prague’s Martin Dubravka on loan in January.

Dubravka has impressed with the Magpies this term, but the Premier League side are reportedly planning to swoop for Casillas regardless of whether the 29-year-old Slovakian makes his move permanent in the summer.

Casillas is also said to be on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.