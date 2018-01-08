Everton’s Oumar Niasse on Crystal Palace radar?

Crystal Palace have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Everton striker Oumar Niasse this month after the Merseyside outfit signed Cenk Tosun from Besiktas.

Niasse was the subject of a failed move to Selhurst Park back in the summer, and The Mirror claims that the Eagles are expected to make a fresh bid for the 27-year-old forward.

The report adds that the arrival of Tosun could offer a solution to Toffees’ problems up front, will allow manager Sam Allardyce to finance the move in the ongoing transfer window.

Niasse joined Everton from Hull City last season and has often been employed interchangeably with the 20-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front for the Merseysiders.

The Senegal international has scored five goals in just 11 Premier League appearances this season.